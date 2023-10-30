Georgian Agriculture Minister, World Bank representatives discuss Georgia Resilient, Agriculture, Irrigation & Land Project

30 October 2023 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Steps to be implemented within the Georgia Resilient Agriculture, Irrigation and Land Project were discussed in a meeting between the Georgian Agriculture Minister Otar Shamuagia and Rolande Pryce, the Regional Director of the World Bank in the South Caucasus, in Tbilisi on Monday, the Ministry said, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Supported by the Bank, the project includes improvement of access to irrigation and drainage services, aiming to boost agricultural production in the country.

Highlighting the importance of the project for the domestic agriculture sector, Shamugia said an “important reform” would be implemented within the project with the joint work of the Ministry and the World Bank.

The interest is very high from both sides, and all prerequisites are there to achieve the best results”, Shamugia noted.

On his Part, Price highlighted the “effective coordination” between the parties and noted the GRAIL would bring “significant success to the country”.

The project will also support the implementation of the Georgian Government’s vision on land sector development, as reflected in the 2021-2024 Toward Building a European State Programme, which considers land reform as one of the top priorities.

Ranu Sinha, the Head of the GRAIL project and Jan Nijhoff, a representative of the initiative, were also present at the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz