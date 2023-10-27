Bank of Russia raises key rate once again by 2 pp to 15% per annum

27 October 2023 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Bank of Russia raised the key rate by 2 percentage points (pp) to 15% per annum, indicating a significant increase in current inflation pressure, the regulator said in a press release on Friday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"On 27 October 2023, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate by 200 basis points to 15.00% per annum. Current inflationary pressures have significantly increased to a level above the Bank of Russia’s expectations. Steadily rising domestic demand is increasingly exceeding the capabilities to expand the production of goods and the provision of services. Inflation expectations remain elevated," the regulator said.

The regulator also raised its inflation forecast for 2023 to 7-7.5% from 6-7% and adjusted it for 2024, expecting inflation in the range of 4-4.5%. "In its further key rate decision-making, the Bank of Russia will take into account actual and expected inflation dynamics relative to the target and economic developments over the forecast horizon, as well as the risks posed by domestic and external conditions and the reaction of financial markets. According to the updated forecast of the Bank of Russia, annual inflation will range from 7.0 to 7.5% in 2023. Given the current monetary policy stance, annual inflation will decline to 4.0-4.5% in 2024 and stay close to 4% further on," the statement said.

The Bank of Russia changed the forecast for the average key rate for 2023-2026 - by the end of 2023, the regulator expects it to be reach the level of 15.0-15.2%.