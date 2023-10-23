Türkiye's consumer confidence up by 4.4% in October

23 October 2023 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's consumer confidence index increased to 74.6 in October, up from 71.5 in September, the country's statistical office said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The consumer confidence index hiked 4.4% month-on-month, posting the second consecutive increase after declining three months in a row, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Sub-indices for financial situation expectations of households over the next 12 months surged 5.4% and general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months gained 7.2% in September.

Assessments on spending for durable goods over the next 12 months were up by 0.5% from last month.

The index for the present financial situation of households posted a marginal rise of 0.1% in September.

The index is a vital gauge of the economy's overall performance, indicating public sentiments on financial standing and the general economic situation, along with spending and saving tendencies.

