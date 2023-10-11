Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkiye hold military exercises in Baku

11 October 2023 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian troops joined their Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts in Eternity 2023, a computer-assisted command and staff exercises hosted by Azerbaijan last week, the Georgian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Georgian Defence Forces servicemembers were taking part in the drills alongside professionals of the Department of Strategic Pipelines Protection of the Georgian Interior Ministry.

Hosted by the Centre for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of National Defence University of Azerbaijan, the exercise aimed to simulate scenarios for the protection of strategically important facilities, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, as well as regional economic infrastructure.

The project involved coordination between the military personnel of the three countries, sharing of experience, as well as the creation of a unified action plan and its implementation according to the NATO standards, the state body also noted.

The exercise has been hosted since 2000 on a rotational basis.

