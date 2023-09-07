Bishkek to host Kyrgyz-Indonesian business forum

7 September 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Moldogaziev met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kyrgyz Republic Sunario Kartadinata, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues on the agenda of the Kyrgyz-Indonesian cooperation. In particular, they discussed prospects for further cooperation in the field of the halal industry and patent law, as well as strengthening trade and economic cooperation.

In order to expand the legal framework between the countries, the sides noted the need to accelerate the process of agreeing on draft model agreements in the field of healthcare, culture, agriculture, environmental protection and sports. The sides also noted the importance of fruitful cooperation on mutual support within the framework of international organizations.

Sunario Kartadinata informed that as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Indonesia, on September 11 this year, a Kyrgyz-Indonesian business forum will be held in Bishkek with the participation of representatives of state bodies and businesses of Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan.

In conclusion, the sides expressed their readiness to continue to make efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and achieve tangible results in areas of mutual interest.

