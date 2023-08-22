Uzbekistan gradually increasing gas exports to China

22 August 2023 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan has been increasing the export of natural gas to China for two months in a row, Kommersant reported with reference to the data of the Main Customs Administration of China, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

In July, monthly deliveries of Uzbek gas to China amounted to $91.4 million, an increase of more than 7% compared to June.

In January-July, Uzbekistan exported natural gas to China for $295.3 million, which is 41.6% less than in 2022.

Leadership in gas supplies to China continues to be held by Turkmenistan, which supplied $5.85 billion worth of gas in seven months (+10% compared to last year). The second place is occupied by Russia, which has almost doubled its exports to $3.94 billion, followed by Myanmar ($861 million) and Kazakhstan ($614 million).

This year, gas consumption in China may grow by 7%, reaching 390 billion cubic meters. In 2022, gas demand fell for the first time in a decade due to existing covid restrictions. Nevertheless, demand growth in the Celestial Empire is expected to be met by domestic production.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz