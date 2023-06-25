Victor Sheinis, one of authors of Russian Constitution, has died

25 June 2023 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Viktor Sheinis, politician and economist, one of the authors of the 1993 Russian Constitution, died at the age of 92. Azernews reports, citing the telegram post by politician Lev Shlosberg.

The post reads:

"Sheinis passed away in the terrible days for our country, but when freedom and peace come to Russia, he will be among those who brought that time closer with all their might," Shlosberg wrote in his Telegram channel.

Viktor Sheinis was born on 16 February 1931 in Kiev. He graduated from the history department of Leningrad State University. Sheinis was one of the authors of Truth About Hungary, an article critical of the Soviet invasion of the country. For this, he was expelled from the Komsomol and post-graduate studies. From 1977 to 1992 he was a leading researcher and chief scientific employee at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the USSR Academy of Sciences. In 1982 he became a Doctor of Economics.

In December 1991, as a member of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR, he voted for the ratification of the Belovezh Agreement on the dissolution of the USSR. From 1993 to 1994, he was Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Legislative Proposals under the President of the Russian Federation. In 1993, Sheinis was elected to the State Duma and became a member of the Yabloko faction

In March 2020, Sheinis signed an appeal to the Council of Europe against amendments to the Russian constitution which, among other things, nullified Vladimir Putin's presidential term.

