FETO’s so-called Turkmenistan director arrested in Istanbul

18 June 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Zekeriye Cerit, the so-called Turkmenistan director of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), and another fugitive terrorist was arrested in Istanbul, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Upon a tip off that the terrorists would flee abroad, two separate operations were carried out by the General Directorate of Security and Turkish anti-terror police, according to information received by Anadolu.

During the operation, Zekeriye Cerit, who is on the "Wanted for Terrorism" list, was arrested in Istanbul for laundering money belonging to the organization in FETO-owned associations and for being the director of a terrorist organization in Turkmenistan.

Also, $3,300 and €180 in cash, fake identity cards and a large number of digital materials were seized.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Türkiye accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

---

