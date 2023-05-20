Ties between Russia, Muslim countries accelerating- Tatarstan leader

20 May 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Tatarstan's head of state Rustem Minnihanov said Russia's relations with the Islamic world are gaining special importance with the growing share of international trade, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the plenary session of the 14th International Economic Forum "Russia – the Islamic World: KazanForum" held in Tatarstan’s capital city of Kazan, Minnihanov said "against the backdrop of cardinal shifts in the international arena and the big challenges for our country, relations with the Islamic world are gaining special importance."

Minnihanov reiterated close ties between Russia and Muslim countries and pointed to Russia's intention to become a member of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

"Today Russia is an observer of the OIC and the organization itself is the most important state institution of the Islamic world…Russia is striving to strengthen the comprehensive cooperation with member countries of OIC, respecting their public and political structure and spiritual values," he said.

Since 2009, Kazan Forum, of which Anadolu is the global communication partner, enables the participating countries to discuss issues of cooperation and the implementation of joint projects, to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between the regions of Russia and the countries of the OIC.

Minnihanov said the forum creates platforms for new models of business interaction, "which decreases the technological vulnerability of every country."

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday also highlighted the "significant role" of Russian Muslims in expanding his country’s international contacts and said Russia is seeking new partners to promote agricultural and industrial cooperation, and create transport and logistics chains.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz