Denmark's Foreign Minister arrives in Georgia on official visit

15 May 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen arrived in Georgia on an official two-day visit, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports with reference to Agenda.

The Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Teimuraz Janjalia and Nata Menabde, the Ambassador of Georgia to Denmark and Iceland, welcomed Rasmussen at the Tbilisi International Airport.

Rasmussen is set to meet his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in one-on-one and expanded formats during his visit, after which the top diplomats will officially open the Danish Embassy in Georgia.

As part of his official visit, Rasmussen, accompanied by the Danish business delegation, will also meet Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili.

