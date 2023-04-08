Turkmenistan, UNECE discuss priority areas of cooperation

8 April 2023 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held an online meeting with the UN Deputy Secretary General, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Olga Algayerova during which they discussed priority areas of cooperation.

According to the information, the parties discussed the ongoing work on the opening of the new administrative center of the Ahal region of the Turkmen city of Arkadag, identified possible directions for providing experience in its construction and increasing the importance of the city in the UNECE space.

Furthermore, special attention was paid to the issues of preparation for the participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the 70th session of the UNECE and the Ministerial Meeting of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia.

Meanwhile, in mid-March, the delegation of Turkmenistan held a number of meetings in Geneva (Switzerland) with representatives of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the International Trade Center, and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), during which it confirmed the country's firm commitment to becoming a full member of the WTO.

---

