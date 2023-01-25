Erdogan: No support for Sweden's NATO bid over provocations

25 January 2023 08:17 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Sweden for allowing terrorist sympathizers and others to freely carry out provocations, saying that Stockholm should not expect support from Türkiye on its NATO bid following offensive demonstrations by both groups over the weekend.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday, the president slammed Danish-Swedish anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan's demonstration, where he burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy and delivered a hatred-filled speech with permission from Swedish authorities, and under police protection.

"If you don't respect the religion of Türkiye or Muslims, you won't get any support from us on NATO," he said, noting that it is evident that Sweden should not expect Ankara's support for its NATO bid after authorizing such a shameful scandal in front of the Turkish embassy.

"That is not happening," he said, adding that if Sweden prefers terrorist sympathizers and Islamophobes, then Türkiye suggests they should let them defend their country too.

---

