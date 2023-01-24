Vucic says he may resign if it helps save Serbia

24 January 2023 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he will not hesitate to resign if his resignation helps save his country, Azernews reports per TASS.

"Anyway, this is my last mandate. I know my duties. If there is a need to save the state and win time, I won’t hesitate. <��…> I am living for my country. I am my country’s soldier and will do what is in the state’s interests at a certain point," he said in an address to the nation.

At a meeting with the leaders of the country’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party on Sunday, Vucic said he was ready to quit as the political force leader.

