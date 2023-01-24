Vucic says he may resign if it helps save Serbia
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he will not hesitate to resign if his resignation helps save his country, Azernews reports per TASS.
"Anyway, this is my last mandate. I know my duties. If there is a need to save the state and win time, I won’t hesitate. <��…> I am living for my country. I am my country’s soldier and will do what is in the state’s interests at a certain point," he said in an address to the nation.
At a meeting with the leaders of the country’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party on Sunday, Vucic said he was ready to quit as the political force leader.
---
