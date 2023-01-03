14 people died in prison attack in Mexico

3 January 2023 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ten guards and four inmates were killed in an attack on a prison in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on Sunday, according to the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

According to the office, gunmen in armored vehicles opened fire on the prison's security personnel early Sunday morning.

The prison was retaken by Mexican soldiers and state police later Sunday, according to the report, which also stated that 13 people were injured and 24 inmates fled during the incident.

According to the statement, local police killed two gunmen in a vehicle.

---

