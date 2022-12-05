American Samoa tsunami warning lifted after 6.7 quake

5 December 2022 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A tsunami warning for American Samoa was lifted after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck between American Samoa and Tonga on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The earthquake struck under the ocean about 269.2 km (167.3 miles) south-southwest of Tafuna in American Samoa at a depth of 36 km (22.4 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 108 km (67 miles) north-northeast of Hihifo on Tonga.

"Based on all available data there is no further tsunami threat to American Samoa from this earthquake," said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries, according to local media.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz