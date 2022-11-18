N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea

18 November 2022 08:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, its first missile provocation in a week, according to the South Korean military, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not provide other details immediately.

The launch came as the North warned it will take "fiercer" military actions if the United States sticks to its campaign to strengthen extended deterrence to its regional allies.

