Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes off La Placita de Morelos, Mexico

20 September 2022 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off the coast of La Placita de Morelos in western Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The quake struck 46 km (29 miles) south-southeast of La Placita de Morelos in the state of Michoacan and was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was risk of a tsunami Near the coast Of Michoacan.

