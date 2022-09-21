EU, France see no better deal for Iran

21 September 2022 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

France said on Monday that there would not be a better offer for Iran to revive a nuclear deal with world powers and it was up to Tehran to decide now with the EU coordinator for the talks saying he saw little chance of progress this week, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"There will not be a better offer on the table and it's up to Iran to take the right decisions," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations' General Assembly in New York, adding that no initiatives were underway to unblock the situation.

Her comments were echoed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the negotiations' coordinator, who told reporters in New York that he saw no prospect of any progress during this week's gathering of world leaders.

"There is a proposal from the (EU) coordinator on the table and it will remain on the table. I don't see a better solution and it won't become caduc (null and void)," he said.

