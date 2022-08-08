Kazakhstan, Georgia to exchange lists of competitive export products

8 August 2022 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kazakhstan and Georgia will exchange lists of competitive export products for further distribution among interested enterprises of the two countries, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan told Trend.

This is envisaged by the recently signed roadmap to expand the mutual trading range between Kazakhstan and Georgia for 2023-2026.

According to the ministry, the document signed as part of the official visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to Kazakhstan on July 27, includes increasing mutual trade and developing trade cooperation.

"Thus, the Roadmap particularly provides for exploring export potential, informing the competent authorities about defining ways of expanding the mutual trading range, as well as exchanging lists of competitive export products for further distribution among interested Kazakh and Georgian business enterprises," said the ministry.

Furthermore, the mentioned roadmap envisages the identification of relevant exporters of both countries, as well as the exchange of information on the companies of the sides interested in importing Kazakh and Georgian goods, the ministry said.

---

