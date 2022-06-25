Russia registers 3,072 new Covid cases in 24 hours, with 61 fatalities

25 June 2022 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

In the past 24 hours, 3,072 new Covid cases were registered in Russia, with 61 fatalities, the federal anti-Covid crisis center told reporters Saturday, adding that the total case count in Russia currently stands at 18,415,877 and total death toll is now 380,837, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The number of recoveries increased by 3,454 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 17,842,800.

In Moscow, 230 new cases were registered, making the total case count in the capital 2,776,213. A total of 14 people died due to Covid, making the total death toll 44,071. A total of 177 people recovered from the disease, bringing the total recovery count in Moscow to 2,585, 660.

