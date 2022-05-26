Georgian, Croatian PMs discuss deepening cooperation

26 May 2022 09:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The prospects of deepening cooperation between Georgia and Croatia were discussed on Tuesday in a meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Garibashvili addressed the progress made by Georgia on the path of European integration and stressed the importance of the bid for EU membership. The head of the Government also noted the integration aspiration was a “historic choice” of the country’s citizens, calling a “strong support” of partners in the process “crucial”, the Government Administration said.

The prime ministers also discussed the “great potential” countries have for deepening economic relations and stressed the need to take “appropriate steps”.

