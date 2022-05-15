By Trend

India has reported 2,858 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 more deaths in the last 24 hours, government data updated on Saturday showed, Trend reports citing The Times of India.

The case tally has been pushed to 4,31,19,112 and the virus death toll in the country has risen to 5,24,201.

The country has also registered 3,355 fresh recoveries, taking the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 4,25,76,815, Union health ministry data stated.

