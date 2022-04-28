By Trend

Syrian air defenses responded to a fresh Israeli missile strike in the capital Damascus after midnight, according to the state news agency SANA, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

People in the capital heard two powerful explosions as a result of the attack and the interception of the Syrian air defenses.

The attack is the latest in a string of Israeli strikes against Syrian military sites over the pretext that it's targeting pro-Iran militias and weapons shipments.

