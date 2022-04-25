By Trend

France’s incumbent President Emmanuel Macron garnered 58.55% of the vote in the presidential election runoff after the main count of the ballots was completed, according to data published by the Interior Ministry on its website on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Marine Le Pen, of the National Rally party, has mustered 41.45%.

Earlier, Le Pen called her rival to congratulate him on the anticipated victory.

The French Constitutional Council is to announce the final results of the runoff in the middle of the week.

The Interior Ministry reported a turnout of 71.99%, one of the lowest turnouts in French runoffs. The turnout dropped lower only in 1969 when 68.9% of the voters showed up at polling stations.

About 8.6% of the counted ballots in the latest vote were empty or mismarked.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz