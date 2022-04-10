By Trend

Iran announced Saturday the sanction of another 24 U.S. officials and individuals for "involvement in terrorist and anti-human rights activities," according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said in a statement that these persons "support acts of terror and spread terrorism as well as flagrant violations of human rights," adding they were blacklisted in accordance with Iran's human rights and counter-terrorism laws.

They also played a role in supporting, organizing, imposing, and intensifying U.S. unilateral coercive measures against the Iranian people and government, sponsoring and backing terrorist groups, said the ministry.

It added U.S. unilateral coercive measures have exacerbated Iranians' living conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing their access to medication as well as medical services and equipment, depriving them of basic rights.

Such measures, the ministry said, are in flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and human rights and clear instances of crime against humanity.

It added that planning, leading and supporting terrorist acts as well as financing and providing material support to terrorist groups have violated international law and contradicted international obligations to fight terrorism.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz