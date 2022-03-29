By Trend

Iran Ministry of Cooperative, Labour and Social Affairs is to develop cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO) said the Deputy Minister of Labor Relations, Ali Hossein Raeati Fard, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

The Iranian official has discussed expanding cooperation with the ILO's director of the Governance and Tripartism Department Vera Paquete-Perdigão in a meeting in Geneva.

Exchanging experiences, monitoring job safety, and holding training sessions for technical safety in the oil and gas sector are the priorities of the cooperation between the two sides.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz