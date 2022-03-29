By Trend

Turkey expects the meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul will benefit the negotiation process and is ready to organize a meeting between the presidents of the two countries Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while addressing the participants of the delegations in Dolmabahce Palace, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“Welcome to Turkey and our Istanbul,” the president said. “We are happy to receive you at such a hard period, you have made great efforts on behalf of your countries. As your friend and neighbor, we are concerned about the conflict [in Ukraine].”

“Since the beginning of the crisis, we have made sincere efforts at all levels and tried to fulfill the requirements of friendship, good neighborliness and laws,” President Erdogan added. “We have demonstrated a fair approach that protects and respects the rights of both sides on all platforms in which we are entitled to express an opinion.”

The Turkish leader expressed hope that in case of progress at the meeting in Istanbul, the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may reach the next stage.

“The progress that you will achieve in the negotiations will also allow passing to the next stage, namely, the meeting at the level of leaders,” the president added. “We are also ready to hold such a meeting.”

President Erdogan said that Turkey, which is a neighbor and friend of Russia and Ukraine, is greatly concerned about the situation in Ukraine.

While appealing to the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, the Turkish leader called for a ceasefire.

---

