By Trend

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who is visiting Brussels to attend an extraordinary meeting of NATO defense ministers, held a number of bilateral meetings, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

Thus, Akar held bilateral meetings with counterparts from the US, UK and France Lloyd Austin, Ben Wallace and Florence Parley.

During the meetings, bilateral and regional issues of defense and security, and in particular the latest developments in Ukraine, were discussed.

---

