By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to January 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,696 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.8 Iranian rial on Jan.5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,042 56,878 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,692 45,869 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,635 4,621 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,751 4,749 1 Danish krone DKK 6,413 6,377 1 Indian rupee INR 566 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,599 138,762 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,771 23,773 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,329 36,165 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,389 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,214 33,065 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,466 28,590 1 South African rand ZAR 2,696 2,625 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,037 3,098 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 559 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,174 30,414 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,974 30,983 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,167 49,083 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,071 2,072 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,329 35,208 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,138 9,137 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,586 6,600 100 Thai baths THB 124,977 126,253 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,979 10,034 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,953 35,091 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,696 47,430 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,647 9,660 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,599 13,572 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,927 2,933 1 Afghan afghani AFN 401 401 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,243 16,286 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,795 82,050 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,984 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 295,557 rials, and the price of $1 is 261,721 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 281,510 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,282 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

