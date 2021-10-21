By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s domestic automobile company TOGG has said that the work continues at full speed to open its Gemlik plant, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

“As the construction of our TOGG Gemlik facility finishes, our excitement grows. Our infrastructure works continue at full speed with the construction of our paint, body, assembly facilities and vehicle test track. Stay tuned,” the company tweeted about its new project.

Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc. (TOGG) is an automobile company founded in 2018. The company is specialized in producing electric cars. The first planned car to be produced by the company will be a C-segment SUV.

It is believed that the company will contribute to the reduction of air pollution and the emission of greenhouse gases in Turkey.

Anadolu Group, BMC Turkey, Kok Group, Turkcell, and Zorlu Holding are major stakeholders under the umbrella institution TOBB. Each company owns 19 percent and TOBB owns a 5 percent share of the company.

