By Trend

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TURKPA) Altynbek Mamaiusupov expressed concern over the statement of the US President regarding dramatic events took place in 1915 during the World Word I. Historical narratives of the 20th century cannot be dictated by political dividends, as such statements undermine anyhow fragile mutual understanding and confidence in the world, Trend reports.

Secretary General particularly emphasizes that historical aspects should be researched by professional historians. Mr. Mamaiusupov urges the international community, especially scientific ones, to support a proposal repeatedly set forth by Turkey on the creation of joint commission to be comprised of historians with the view of examining archives related to these historical incidents.

---

