By Trend

Georgian State Audit Office will study the effectiveness and compliance with the law of the anti-crisis plan of the government implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The audit will start in 2021.

The Audit Office will study the following issues: procurements for pandemic response in the healthcare system management of quarantine zones, SME promotion activities.

Under the anti-crisis plan, Georgia has signed an agreement with the European Union (EU) to receive 75 million euros and has already received the first part which is 60 million euros.

The audits will be carried out in accordance with the International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAI) methodologies.

The government of Georgia has presented an anti-crisis plan for Georgian businesses in order to ease the burden caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The government responded to the demand of the hotels, restaurants, tourist agencies and tour operators in Georgia and decided to postpone payment of property and income tax by four months.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz