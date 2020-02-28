By Trend

The number of infected people in Iran could be from 10,000 to 15,000 people, a member of the Tehran City Council claimed.

"Last Wednesday, when it was announced that Coronavirus has spread in Iran, we wrote a letter to the Mayor of Tehran with a request to set up special headquarters in Tehran," Nahid Khodakarami announced at a meeting the Tehran City Council on Feb. 28, Trend reports citing ILNA.

She said that establishing the coronavirus crisis headquarters in Tehran, ensuring personal and public protection content and placing billboards with necessary information are among the measured proposed in the letter.

Public Relations Director of Health Ministry Kianoush Jahanpour announced that the total number of died from the coronavirus in Iran reached 34, while the total number of diagnosed cases has increased to 388 cases.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The death rate from the coronavirus in Iran is higher than in other countries where the infection has spread. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

---

