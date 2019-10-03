By Trend

Turkic-speaking countries have been strengthening and continue to strengthen relations over the past 10 years, Trend reports referring to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The statement reads that October 3, 2009, which was the day when the agreement was signed in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic between Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, is celebrated in the world as the Turkic Speaking States Day.

“Fraternal and friendly Turkic-speaking states, which are strengthened by joint culture and history, continue to contribute to peace and prosperity in the region,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

On Sept. 12, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Uzbekistan has decided to join the Turkic Council.

He added that Turkmenistan is also expected to join the organization soon.

Currently, the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz