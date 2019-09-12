By Trend

A representative delegation headed by Emir Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabian Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet, is visiting Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the distinguished guest on September 11. The guest noted the key role of Turkmenistan in maintaining regional energy security and economic integration, the report said.

During the talks, the parties spoke about pressing issues of Turkmen-Saudi ties, including the spheres of energy, chemical industry, trade, education, culture and sports. The emir also met with the deputy prime minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The parties noted the similarity of views on the topical issues. The important role of holding political consultations and organizing visits of delegations of the two countries at various levels was noted. The parties also spoke about the great potential for strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas, textile and transport sectors, the report said.

Earlier it was reported that Turkmenistan is of investment interest for oil companies from Saudi Arabia. In particular, Saudi Aramco is considering the possibility of investing in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas production.

Riyadh has already made investments in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, the construction of which was launched in December 2015. The potential costs of the large-scale project are estimated at $8 billion.

