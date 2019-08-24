By Trend

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will make a one-day official visit to Russia on August 27, the Turkish presidency said on Friday, hours after he held a phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to discuss developments in northwestern Syria, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In the phone call, Erdogan told Putin that an offensive by forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was causing a humanitarian crisis and posed a threat to Turkey’s national security.

---

