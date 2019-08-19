By Trend

Britain’s parliament needs to be recalled from its summer break immediately to discuss Brexit, the opposition Labour Party’s finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Monday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“There’s a need now to bring MPs back together again, because we need time now to really have a proper debate and discussion about this,” McDonnell, a senior ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, told BBC radio.

Parliament is currently not due to sit until Sept. 3.

