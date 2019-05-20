By Trend

The prices of 11 foreign currencies has decreased, while the prices of 23 other currencies have increased according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,851 rials.

Foreign currency Iranian rial USD 42,000 GBP 53,468 CHF 41,518 SEK 4,357 NOK 4,785 DKK 6,274 INR 603 AED 11,437 KWD 137,984 PKR 100 28,318 JPY 100 38,109 HKD 5,352 OMR 109,233 CAD 31,264 NZD 27,451 ZAR 2,913 TRY 6,931 RUB 649 QAR 11,539 IQD 100 3,515 SYP 82 AUD 29,051 SAR 11,201 BHD 111,702 SGD 30,530 BDT 100 49,927 LKR 10 2,387 MMK 28 NPR 100 37,469 LYD 30,056 CNY 6,074 MYR 10,058 THB 100 131,979 KRW 1000 35,203 JOD 59,239 EUR 46,851 KZT 100 11,057 GEL 15,301 IDR 1000 2,905 AFN 531 BYN 20,105 AZN 24,706 PHP 100 79,722 TJS 4,450 VEF 4,206 TMT 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,547 rials, and the price of $1 is 146,515 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 114,712 rials, and the price of $1 is 101,802 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 141,000-145,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 161,000-164,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz