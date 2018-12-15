By Trend

Commander of Iran's Army Aviation (Havanirooz) Brigadier-General Yusef Ghorbani has announced the Vatanpour Training Center is ready to start accepting foreign students.

"The Vatanpour Training Center, is the biggest helicopter training center in the Middle East, the center has previously trained foreign students, and now is looking to train more students from foreign countries," he said, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

Ghorbani made the remarks during a meeting with aviation elites and heads of knowledge based companies in Iran.

The commander noted that in the times of sanctions, Iran should launch the spare parts manufacturing programs.

"Foreign currency and investment problems, delay in projects operation and loss of opportunities are the challenges we must face," he added.

The official noted that the knowledge-based companies and veterans can move towards new horizons to manufacture parts for Iran's aviation.

"The experience of eight year Iran-Iraq war could be valuable in repair and productions of spare parts," Ghorbani believes.

"Projects should be operational and have early results. Some industries have a profit-oriented approach and in some companies there is no approach toward the country's security," he said.

