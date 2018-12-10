By Trend

Caspian pipeline consortium (CPC) loaded 5.15 million tons of crude in November 2018 at the CPC Marine Terminal, which is 152,726 tons more year-on-year, Trend reported with reference to the consortium.

Of them, 2.38 million tons of crude oil were from the Tengiz field, 1.19 million tons - from Kashagan, 791,508 tons - from Karachaganak, and 251,580 tons - from other Kazakh producers. Russian shippers exported 542,381 tons of crude through the CPC pipeline system in November.

In January-November 2018, oil liftings at the marine terminal reached 55.13 million tons. Of them, 25.94 million tons were received from Tengiz, 11.9 million from Kashagan, and 9.26 million tons from Karachaganak fields. Some 503 tankers were loaded at the marine terminal in January-November 2018, with 47 tankers loaded in November.

In total, 576.67 million tons of crude oil were delivered to world markets since 2001 via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system. Of them, 501.83 million tons of crude oil were from Kazakh shippers and 74.84 million tons were produced in Russia.

CPC pipeline system is one of the major investment projects in energy sector with participation of foreign capital in the CIS. The Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline transports over two thirds of all export crude oil of Kazakhstan.

Major CPC shareholders are Russia (31 percent), Kazakhstan (20.75 percent), Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company (15 percent) and LUKARCO B. V. (12.5 percent).

