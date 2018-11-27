By Trend

Days of Tajikistan’s Culture have taken place taken place in the Qatari capital of Doha, news.tj reports.

Hosted by the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Qatar, the event reportedly began on November 24 and continued till November 26.

Tajik delegation was led by Minister of Culture Shamsiddin Orumbekov and Tajik known singers Dalvaltmand Kholov, Khujastai Mirzovali, Fotima Mashrabova, Sitora Karomatullo, Amirjon Rouziyev, Damirbek Olimov and the dance ensemble “Parastou” represented Tajikistan’ culture in Doha.

Besides, an exhibition of works by known Tajik painters, photographers and craftspeople was organized in Doha.

According to Qatar Tribune, the activities that were held in Katara and Qatar Mall are part of the joint cultural cooperation between Qatar and Tajikistan in various artistic and cultural fields, contributing to facilitating the joint cultural cooperation between the two countries, through organizing cultural days, fine arts exhibitions and exchange of visits of artistic, musical and theatrical teams.

The Ministry of Culture and Sports of Qatar noted in its statement that the Tajik cultural days in Doha included a number of art shows and an exhibition of artifacts and crafts, all of which reflect different aspects of the heritage and arts of Tajikistan.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the State of Qatar were established on December 13, 1994, and the Embassy of the State of Qatar started functioning in Tajikistan in November 2012. In July 2013, the State of Qatar appointed its Ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan. Tajikistan opened its Embassy in the State of Qatar in December 2012. In May 2013, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar was appointed.

However, currently there are few substantive projects linking Tajikistan and Qatar. One is the Qatari Diar real estate company’s luxury residence complex the “Diar Dushanbe” and the nearly-completed monumental mosque in the Tajik capital. The mosque aims to be the largest in Central Asia and accommodate 115,000 worshippers.

During his visit to Doha in February 2017, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and his team presented their Qatari counterparts with a laundry list of potential investment and spheres of cooperation: from hydropower and water to transportation, agriculture, light industry, mining, and scientific exchanges. The president also highlighted the country’s four free trade zones as open for Qatari business, and pushed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Qatar Stock Exchange and Tajikistan’s Central Asia Stock Exchange, established in April 2015.

