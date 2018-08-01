By Kamila Aliyeva

A forum of business circles of Uzbekistan and Japan was held in Tashkent on July 31, UzA reported.

The event was attended by heads of ministries and departments, companies and concerns of the two countries responsible for such areas as foreign economic relations, trade, investment, oil and gas, energy, tourism, automotive, construction, geology, chemistry, light industry, textiles, production of electronic products, pharmaceuticals, information technology and telecommunications, small business and private entrepreneurship, healthcare.

More than 50 companies and private entrepreneurs from Japan, including heads of such large companies as Marubeni Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, Japan Tobacco, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Sakai Heavy Industries participated in the event.

The work of the Uzbek-Japanese forum was opened by Manabu Shimoyashiro, Director General of the JETRO Representative Office (Japan Foreign Trade Organization) in Uzbekistan.

It is noted that since 2000, JETRO has been actively working on the territory of the republic in order to expand cooperation and exchange of advanced technologies between the leading enterprises of Japan and Uzbekistan, facilitates attraction of direct investments of Japanese companies to the economy of the country, organizes measures to improve the skills of specialists.

During the forum, Japanese entrepreneurs got acquainted with the economic potential of Uzbekistan, opportunities for cooperation in the spheres of oil, gas, chemical industry, electrical engineering, information and communication technologies.

The sides exchanged views on the prospective directions of investing in the country, the implementation of joint projects in free economic and small industrial zones, customs and tax incentives.

An agreement on arranging business visits, holding joint events to expand cooperation in various fields, and links between business representatives of the two countries was reached following the negotiations.

Currently, there are 10 enterprises with participation of Japanese investments in the territory of Uzbekistan, including one with 100 Japanese capital. Representatives of 15 companies and companies of Japan are accredited. The main areas of their activities are oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical industries, the production of power equipment, machine-building and engineering products, the provision of transport and logistics services, trade operations, tourism and others.

