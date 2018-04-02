By Kamila Aliyeva

An international scientific conference “Chemical Industry of Turkmenistan on the Way of Progress” discussed prospects of development of this area in the country, Turkmenportal reported.

The conference, timed to the celebration of the Day of Workers of the Chemical Industry, was attended by representatives of ministries and departments, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, profile specialists and scientists, as well as top managers of 30 large foreign companies.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in his address to the audience, said that without the production of chemical industry, the country's economic growth is impossible, and the state makes enormous efforts for its development, creates large modern enterprises and modernizes existing manufactures, introduces advanced technologies.

The participants of the conference, in turn, noted that the policy pursued by Berdimuhamedov is aimed at the effective use of the natural resources of the Turkmen land - not only the extraction of raw materials, but also its deep processing.

Particular attention is paid to the production of mineral fertilizers both for domestic needs of the country and for export.

Ammonia-carbamide complexes in the cities of Tejen and Mary were used as an example of the successful implementation of the enormous potential of the chemical industry in Turkmenistan.

At present, the construction of the third large ammonium-carbamide complex with a capacity of 1.1 million tons of carbamide per year in the city of Garabogaz is carried out. It is planned to be put into operation in mid-2018.

Prospects in the production of potash and phosphate fertilizers were also discussed. Thus, at the Turkmenabat chemical plant in July 2016, a sulfuric acid plant with a capacity of 500,000 tons per year was put into operation, after which the production of phosphate fertilizers increased.

Also, Turkmenistan produces various types of mineral salts, iodine and its derivatives. In the near future, it is planned to start construction of a plant for the production of iodine and bromine in the Balkan region.

In addition, the transformation in the country and cooperation with other countries opens prospects for the implementation of projects with foreign partners.

During the discussion, the conference participants identified the priority areas for diversifying cooperation in the chemical industry, noted that the exchange of views will successfully realize Turkmenistan's export potential.

