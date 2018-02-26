By Trend

Turkey has successfully tested the domestically produced 5.56 and 7.62 mm automatic rifles, Turkey’s TISAS military company said in a message Feb. 26.

“Mass production of the domestically-made 5.56 and 7.62 mm automatic rifles is expected to be established in the near future,” the company said.

It is planned to annually produce 25,000 automatic rifles.

From 2011, Turkey has set up the production of mobile outposts that proved effective in fights against the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and also the Canik TP9 handguns, unmanned ANKA aircraft and other military equipment to strengthen the domestic defense industry.

---

