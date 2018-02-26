By Trend

The official euro exchange rate in Uzbekistan decreased by 97.94 soums compared to last week - to over 10 060 soums for Feb.27, according to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

Compared to the previous week, the official rate of the USD also decreased by 11.09 soums and amounted to 8171.64 soums, while British pound fell by 40.9 soums to 11441 soums

The official rate of the ruble increased by 0.79 soums, to 145,89 soums per one ruble.

The official US dollar exchange rate in January 2018 increased by 55.7 soums (an increase of 0.68 percent) and amounted to 8,175.77 soums at the end of the month, the euro - by 921.41 soums (an increase of 9.98 percent) to 10146.13 soums.

The Central Bank may affect the level of demand and supply of foreign currency through monetary policy by curbing the growth of the money supply and increasing the attractiveness of assets in the national currency, the Central Bank said.

Before the currency reform in Uzbekistan, there were several exchange rates, including the official exchange rate of the Central Bank, the exchange clearing rate of the US dollar, which was used by the importers of goods, as well as the "black" rate for the bulk of the population.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz