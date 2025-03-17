Azernews.Az

Italy increases crude oil imports from Azerbaijan

17 March 2025 15:41 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Italy has significantly increased its imports of crude oil and crude oil products from Azerbaijan in the first two months of this year, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

