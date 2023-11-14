Azernews.Az

Tuesday November 14 2023

Azerbaijan, Serbia expect to sign two important documents in energy sector

14 November 2023 11:52 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Azerbaijan and Serbia are expected to sign two important documents in the field of energy, according to a report from the Ministry of Energy. The documents will be signed at a meeting between the Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, and the Minister of Mining and Energy of Serbia, Dubravka Đedović Handanović, in Baku, Azernews reports.

