By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.99 per barrel last week, having declined by 44 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $78.35 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.14.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.32 per barrel last week, decreasing by 46 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $77.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.46.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.71 per barrel, lowering by $1.18 (1.6 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $74.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.43.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $76.12 per barrel, which is 32 cents (0.4 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $78.39 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.2.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 5, 2021
|
July 6, 2021
|
July 7, 2021
|
July 8, 2021
|
July 9, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$78.35
|
$76.08
|
$74.14
|
$74.6
|
$76.77
|
$75.99
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$77.71
|
$75.44
|
$73.46
|
$73.92
|
$76.09
|
$75.32
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$74.42
|
$72.04
|
$69.43
|
$70.07
|
$72.6
|
$71.71
|
Brent Dated
|
$78.39
|
$76.12
|
$74.2
|
$74.89
|
$77.01
|
$76.12
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz