By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $75.99 per barrel last week, having declined by 44 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $78.35 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.14.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.32 per barrel last week, decreasing by 46 cents (0.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $77.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.46.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.71 per barrel, lowering by $1.18 (1.6 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $74.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.43.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $76.12 per barrel, which is 32 cents (0.4 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $78.39 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.2.

Oil grade/date July 5, 2021 July 6, 2021 July 7, 2021 July 8, 2021 July 9, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $78.35 $76.08 $74.14 $74.6 $76.77 $75.99 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $77.71 $75.44 $73.46 $73.92 $76.09 $75.32 Urals (EX NOVO) $74.42 $72.04 $69.43 $70.07 $72.6 $71.71 Brent Dated $78.39 $76.12 $74.2 $74.89 $77.01 $76.12

