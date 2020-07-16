By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR will resume oil transportation via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline starting July 17 this year, local media reported with reference to company’s Deputy Head of Public Relations Ibrahim Ahmedov on July 16.

According to the statement, company plans to transport 585,000 tons through the Baku- Novorossiysk pipeline in 2020.

It should be noted that last year 824,000 tons of oil was transported through this pipeline, which is by 36.5 percent less than in 2018.

Transportation of oil through Baku- Novorossiysk pipeline was suspended in January for technical reasons.

Filling the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline with oil started in October 1996. Maximum capacity of the pipeline is 105,000 barrels per day.

Pipeline has 3 pump stations - Sangachal, Sumgayit and Siyazan. Diameter of the pipeline is 530 mm, and length of the pipeline is 1,330 km, out of which 231 km is Azerbaijani part.

