By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan has increased the volume of gas exported from its largest Shah Deniz field that takes Caspian gas resources to European markets.

The export of Azerbaijani gas from the Shah Deniz field in January-November 2019 amounted to 9 billion 361.2 million cubic meters, which is 25.4 percent higher than that in the same period last year, the State Statistical Committee told local media.

It was noted that gas exports from the Shah Deniz field accounted for 38.2 percent of all gas transported through gas pipelines in January-November 2019.

According to statistics, Azerbaijan’s gas pipelines transported a total of 24 billion 534.3 million cubic meters of gas in January-November 2019 (a 17.3 percent increase).

In 2018, the export of Azerbaijani gas from Shah Deniz amounted to 8 billion 386.9 million cubic meters.

Shah Deniz gas field is the largest natural gas field in Azerbaijan. It is situated in the South Caspian Sea, off the coast of Azerbaijan, approximately 70 kilometers (43 mi) southeast of Baku, at a depth of 600 metres (2,000 ft). The field covers approximately 860 square kilometers (330 sq mi). Stretching out over 140 square kilometers, the reservoir is similar in size and shape to Manhattan Island.

The contract for the development of the Shah Deniz field was signed in Baku on June 4, 1996. The agreement on the division of production was ratified on October 17, 1996. The field is considered to be a founding link for the Southern Gas Corridor, aiming to bring additional and alternative natural gas volumes to EU member countries.

Currently, gas production from the Shah Deniz field is carried out from the Alfa platform as part of Stage 1 and from the Bravo platform as part of Stage 2.

Shah Deniz Stage 2 is a giant project that will add a further 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year to the approximately 10 billion cubic meters per year produced by Shah Deniz Stage 1.

The discovery of the giant Shah Deniz field and the successful implementation of the project made Azerbaijan a country that can export a large amount of natural gas to the world.

The shareholders of the project are: BP (operator, 28.8 percent), Petronas (15.5 percent), SOCAR (16.7 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent), NICO (10 percent), TPAO (19 percent).

